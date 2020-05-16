Opal Lynn Vollbaum
October 28, 1943 –
May 10 , 2020
Opal Lynn Vollbaum, 85, 0f Brazoria, passed peacefully with family by her side on May 10, 2020. Opal was born to Jack and Irene Rogers in Fort Bend County October 28, 1943.
Born on a cotton farm, mother was taught hard work and tough love created character. Mother took these lessons to heart. She graduated from Columbia High School and almost immediately married dad, whom she was introduced to by her sister Wynell and her husband Donald. Mother and dad spent 54 years living the impossible dream and together exemplified to my sister and me what true devotion is.
Mother was always mother, never mom or mama. If you called her something else she would tell you “I am your mother.” In accordance Becky was always Becky Cay and Glenn was always William Glenn.
Mother was known in her small part of the world for her baking skills, especially her pies. She was always present at all piano recitals, choir and band concerts, plus sporting events which either my sister or I participated in. Mother neither praised nor criticized, only commenting “we could have done better.” Boy did she ever practice hard work and tough love. We would not trade it for anything. She made us who we are.
So how do you say goodbye to someone you never wanted to leave.
In the whisper of a breeze
The sound of gentle rain
The warmth of morning sun
You will always be with us.
Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Vollbaum; parents, Jack and Irene Rogers; and sister, Nancy McCullar.
She is survived by her sister, Wynell Vollbaum; daughter, Becky Cay Epperhart and husband, Bill; son, William Glenn Vollbaum; granddaughter, Brooke Epperhart; grandson, Brant Epperhart and wife, Abi; great-grandsons, Brayden Epperhart, Nolan Epperhart, Camden Epperhart, and Owen Epperhart; nieces, Dixie Vollbaum, Donnell Cook, and Rhonda Harris; and nephews, Curt McCullar, Roger McCular, and Bryan McCullar.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be gifted to the First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria and Brazoria Fire Department.
Graveside services were held Saturday, May 16, 2020 under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Debbie Measels officiating.
Lay down and take your rest
Lay your head on your Savior’s chest.
We all love you but Jesus loved you best.
Lay down, lay down and take your rest.
