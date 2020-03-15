Glenda Viola Wade
August 14, 1935 –
March 13, 2020
Glenda Viola Wade, better known as Mammie, age 84 of Angleton Texas, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020, in Angleton, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years George Lavon Wade, parents James Currie Booth and Eula Pearl Taylor Booth, and siblings Pauline Barrington, J.C. Booth, and Gene Booth.
Glenda was born on August 14, 1935 in Anton, Texas. Through-out her childhood Glenda and her family moved around the country following her father for work. Thankfully, the family moved back to Texas where Glenda would meet her future husband in 1951.
On September 9, 1954, she married the love of her life, George Lavon Wade. Together they had three children; Konnie, Kathy, and Kevin. Outside of parenting her own children, Glenda became a mother figure to many. Some members were her own family, and others were people that she knew needed a mother’s love. Being a loving and kind person was Glenda’s superpower. If you knew her, then you were sure to have known what love feels like.
Shortly after Glenda’s twins Kathy and Kevin were born she went to work for K & S Pharmacy in Clute, Texas where she worked for 16 years. After which she went to work for the Dow Chemical Company where she retired at age 51. Glenda spent many happy years taking care of and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved traveling and was able to see the country with her husband, children, and grandchildren. An especially important trip to her was a dream trip to Alaska with just her husband and children.
For many years George and Glenda lived in Angleton, Texas where they had a home with a famously large pool. This home was lovingly known as “Grand Central Station,” as family and friends were always coming and going. Glenda loved having her home and pool full of happy people and often lovingly recalled the number of towels she washed and stomachs she filled.
Making sure that people were well fed was part of how Glenda showed her love. If you stayed with her you could expect a full country breakfast with her famous biscuits and gravy in the morning. When hosting events and get-togethers, no one was shocked when Glenda would buy and make triple the amount of food needed.
In 1999, George and Glenda sold their home in Angleton. They moved to the family homestead known to the family as the “farm” in Cushing, Texas. During this time Glenda spent many happy years hosting family events, farming, gardening, and spending time with her husband and family.
Glenda did her best to make everyone she loved believe they were her favorite, and that’s ok because she knew that everyone needed to feel special and important. This is part of what made Glenda/Mammie an angel to us all.
To best describe it, Mammie’s love was like stepping outside on a sunny day and feeling its warmth envelope your body, making your heart feel full, safe, and home. This powerful love is Glenda’s legacy.
Glenda is survived by her children Konnie Harrell and husband George, Kathy Harrell whose husband Jerry preceded her in death, Kevin Wade and wife, Rebeca, grandchildren Christopher Harrell and wife Venessa, Ashley Lumpkin and husband, Michael, Kerri Wade, Jeremy Harrell and wife Sarah, Amelia Wright and husband H.A., Josh Harrell and wife Ashley, Katie Smith and husband Kevin, great-grandchildren, Cassie Harrell, Caylin Harrell, Jerry Harrell, Ridge Lumpkin, Weston Lumpkin, Colt Harrell, Brantley Harrell, Paige Lumpkin, Sadie Wright, Karter Smith, and many other “adopted” grandchildren. Glenda is also survived by her sister-in-law Nathalie Thorton, and numerous nieces, nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.palms funeralhome.com.
