In Loving Memory William “Bill” W. Scruggs
June 18, 1942 –
February 9, 2020
William Wayne Scruggs, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on June 18, 1942. He is a graduate of Sweeny High School and Sam Houston State University. Bill’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to endeavor in many different business enterprises including the oil and gas industry, real estate development, yacht sales, various investment opportunities, and the waste management industry.
Bill was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a lifelong jokester, lover of sweets, and a loyal friend to many. He loved to BBQ and the good times he had when it involved getting groups of family and friends together. Bill had a sense of adventure and was not afraid to try new things. He enjoyed traveling and even learned to captain his own boat so that he could fully experience the wide open waters and beauty of the islands.
After his retirement in 2012, Bill spent many hours on the phone with classmates planning reunions and getting together with the Sweeny Bulldogs. He adored his grandsons. When they were babies he would hold them for hours. As they got older, he enjoyed attending their games, performances and grand-parent days at school.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Royce Ray Scruggs; his mother, Modelle Stovall Scruggs; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Munn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dollye Scruggs; daughter, Lesley Broughton and husband Timothy Broughton; son, Stephen Scruggs; grandsons, Matthew Broughton and Zachary Broughton; sister, Bonny Ferrell and husband Allen; sister, Betty Burt and husband Edward; brother, Mike Scruggs and wife Sally; brother-in-law, Edwin Korth and wife Jennie; brother-in-law Robert Korth and wife Sandra. He will also be deeply missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In his honor, a visitation will be held on February 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jeter Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr.
A funeral service will be held February 14, 10:00 a.m. at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N Friendswood Drive, officiated by Rev. Jim Bass and Rev. John Price; followed by an Interment at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Scruggs, Mike Scruggs, Tim Broughton, Reid Ferrell, Eric Korth, and Kevin Walters.
Condolences may be sent to the Scruggs family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
