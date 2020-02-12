Shawn Marie Holesovsky
December 24, 1976 –
February 9, 2020
Shawn Marie Holesovsky, 43, of West Columbia, formerly of Angleton, Texas, gained her heavenly wings on February 9, 2020. Shawn was born December 24, 1976, in Beaumont, Texas, to Philip and Sharon Holesovsky.
Shawn graduated from Angleton High School, after which she substituted at AISD for a few years, and worked for Angleton Police Department as a dispatcher, before moving to Oklahoma. Upon returning to Angleton she went to work at Kicks as a door greeter, where she stayed for a number of years.
Shawn was predeceased by her mother, Sharon Holesovsky and both sets of grandparents.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Lee Holesovsky; step-daughter, Ashley Shugart; step-son, Jacob Meismer; father, Philip Holesovsky; sister, Michelle Lloyd (Kenneth); brother, Judd Holesovsky (Veronica); fiancé, Charles Shugart; two grandchildren; nieces, Sarah Lloyd, Taylor Lloyd, and Seren Heathcock; nephews, Taylor Hudson and Ryan Hudson; and extended family and friends.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m., on Monday, February 17, 2020, at The First Baptist Church in Brazoria; friends may be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
