Marshall “Neal” Miller
June 28, 1939 –
March 3, 2020
It’s with great sadness that the family of Neal Miller announces her passing on March 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. She was born June 28, 1939 in Bay City, Texas.
Neal will be forever loved and remembered by her husband and best friend of 61 years, PC Miller; and her child, Tammy Miller Via. Nana will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Candy (Andrew) Compton, and Brandy Davis Harwell. Nana will also be lovingly remembered by her seven greatest joys, her great grandchildren, Caleb Mitchell, Christian (Audrie) Mitchell, Cayden Mitchell, Skye Davis, Rylee Davis, Jaxon Compton, and Jagger Compton. Nana was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her great great granddaughter, Evalynn Neal Mitchell due any day. Neal will also be forever missed and loved by extended family and dear friends.
Neal was preceded in death her parents, Chester and Henrietta Kee; sisters, Doretta Robbins, Mary Farkas, and Betty Sue Kee; brother, Wilmer (Bubba) Kee; one of her beloved grandsons, Jeffrey Davis.
Pallbearers will be Dale Davis, Bryan Sidebottom, Jon Baker, Wayne Galloway, and Kevin Keener.
Services will be held March 7, 2020 at The Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson located at 201 Garland Dr. with Brother Gary Thornton offic i ating. Visitation for family will be at 10 a.m., visitation for friends and family will be at 11 a.m. Services to start at 12 noon. Graveside burial will be closed for family only.
