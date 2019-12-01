Betty L. Borders Carlson
November 6, 1939 –
November 22, 2019
Betty L. Borders Carlson, 80, of Jones Creek, passed away surrounded by her children Friday morning, November 22, 2019. Betty was born to T. J. Worley and Annie Lou Bice on November 6, 1939.
Betty was a loving woman, devoted mother and wife. She worked as a Food Service Manager at Bess Brannen Elementary School for many years. Betty looked forward to seeing the kids at Bess Brannen every morning. She retired from Bess Brannen in 1995 to spend time with her family and friends. Betty loved spending time with her grand and great-grandkids, sewing, cooking, reading, and motorcycle riding with the love of her life, Don Carlson. Betty was a member of Freeport Eastern Star Chapter 220 for 50 years. She looked forward to spending a week each year with her grandkids, enjoying every minute with them.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Pastor Clifford Robertson, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek.
Betty is survived by her children, Pam Carlson Thomas (Doug), Cheryl Carlson (Jim), and Chris Carlson (Melanie); grandchildren, Jason A. Barber (Edith), Tracy Barber Barrera (Michael), and Chanelle Fiala (John); great-grandchildren, Aidan and Kaylee Fiala and Ellington and Emerson Barrera; sisters, Debbie Pisklak and Vicky Mesinger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald A. Carlson; parents, Annie Lou Bice and T. J. Worley; step-father, Andy Borders; brother, Kelly Borders, Jr. (Bubba), sister, Darlene Borders Elrod; and grandson, Clinton Lee Bailey, Jr. (Tiger).
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232.
