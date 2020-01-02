Ernest Lee Cain
September 25, 1962 –
December 24, 2019
Funeral Services for Ernest Lee Cain, 57, of Angleton, Texas, will be Saturday January 4, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton, TX. Rev. G.R. Holland, pastor/eulogist. Visitation will be, Friday January 3, 2020, will be at First Missionary Baptist Church beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 West Live Oak, Angleton, TX. Interment will at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, TX.
Ernest entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Angleton Danbury Hospital. Ernest was born on Tuesday, September 25, 1962 to Gilbert and Hortense Cain.
At an early age he was baptized and raised at Emmanuel A.M.E. Church where he developed a love for the Lord. After moving to Angleton, he was baptized and joined First Missionary Baptist Church. He continued to serve the Lord faithfully as a member of the Usher Board, Layman, Male Chorus and Board of Trustees.
While living in San Antonio, Ernest graduated from Sam Houston High School. After which he attended Prairie View A&M University where he obtained his Bachelors and Masters Degree. He was a longstanding member of the Omega PSI PHI Fraternity.
He leaves to cherish his life his loving wife of 32 years, Sandra Cain; his two loving children, Ernest Lee Cain, II and Ernetia Cain; his siblings, Sharon O. Davies (Larry), Helen L. Flowers, and Sammy Flowers; brother-in-law, Isaac Cain (Linda), Gilbert Cain, Jr., Blanche A. Baucham (Samuel), and Ernestine A. Cain; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Active Pallbearers, Raymond Cain, Javon Cain, Marcus Baucham, Larry Henderson, Jr., Norman Henderson, III, and Kendrick Henderson.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas, (979) 849-6379.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.