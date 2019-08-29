Naomi White
Funeral service for Naomi White, 77, of Freeport will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner Street, Freeport, Texas 77541 where Rev. Donnell Johnson is Pastor and Bishop J. V. Williams will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until Service time at the church.
Full obit may be read and online condolences may be left for the family of Naomi White at www.violafh.com
