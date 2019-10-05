Sammye Roberta Woodruff
On September 30, 2019, Sammye Roberta Woodruff, 80, took her beloved Billy’s hand and entered the garden of immortality. Fiona, her faithful Cairn terrier companion of 7 ½ years, was on her lap watching over her as she embarked on her final journey.
Sammye was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Woodruff (son of Thelma and SA Woodruff Jr. of Freeport, TX); and her parents, Alma Floyd Leaper and Artie Joe Milliser.
She is survived by her three children, Robbye Goddard of Tulsa, OK, James Woodruff of Spirit Lake, ID, and Rebecca McWilliams of Frisco, TX; and two sisters, Elizabeth Mulder and Alice Borres. Her spirit will also be remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, as well as friends and extended families of Linda Woodruff Doolan, Robert Allen Woodruff, Dorothy Woodruff Thurston, Julia Woodruff Rasmussen, Brenda Woodruff, Michael Shred, and Beth DelaHoussaye.
Sammye was born on January 30th, 1939 in Santa Maria, CA to Alma Floyd & Artie Joe (Moss) Leaper. The story told, and collaborated, was that she was born in the back seat of a car on the way to the hospital. That entry was the start of her colorful life… Growing up in Pismo Beach, CA she loved roller skating and spending time on the beach. She married Billy Woodruff on March 2nd, 1962 in Long Beach, CA. The wife of a career Navy man involved a lot of relocating, and with that, she had a wide range of vocations throughout her life. Besides being a homemaker, she took on jobs as a sales clerk, Brazosport Facts newspaper distributer, and even gas station attendant to help make ends meet and pass the time while Billy was out to sea, and after he retired, she became a Dairy Queen Manager. When the kids left home, she accompanied Billy as he worked in Indonesia, and also in Africa where she was involved with the World Health Organization providing vaccinations and health education to remote villages. She especially enjoyed their travels, shopping trips to Hong Kong and Singapore, and entertaining guests while living abroad. Sammye loved sharing stories of these travels, especially when passing on their acquired treasures to friends and family. Upon returning to the states, they made homes in CA, TX, and TN; spending time near family at each location, and also in Arkansas just because they found it so beautiful. Later, Sammye studied accounting with Massey Business School in Houston, where she acquired/retired from an accounting clerk position with Fort Bend School District in Sugar Land.
She enjoyed reading, writing, and crocheting beautiful blankets for friends and family until her vision failed her. Sammye and Billy together shared a love of animals, travel, and gardening. Their passion for gardening and growing beautiful roses was evident at each home they lived in. After Billy’s passing in 2005, she continued her love of moving around to new places, leaving their home in Tennessee to make homes near family in CA, ID, and then TX.
Sammye was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served as a genealogy specialist at several LDS Stakes as this was a passion of hers. She had a very sharp mind, and could remember names and birthdates many generations back.
At Sammye’s request, an intimate memorial will be conducted in the spring of 2020 at Deception Pass, Whidbey Island, Washington. Her ashes will be scattered with care and love to join with those of Billy.
