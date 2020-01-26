William Arthur Johnson
William Arthur Johnson, age 77 years young, passed onto the next chapter of his soul’s journey, on January 18, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
He was at home, surrounded by wife of fifty years, Camie; and son, Charles Andrews and wife Angie; and daughter, Jackie Byers. He leaves son-in-law, Charles Nohavitza; grandchildren, Stacie and Lauren Andrews, Luke, Carly and Lyndi Byers, and Eric and Stephanie Tunchez. Many other relatives and close friends, scattered around the world, will miss this personable and joy filled man.
A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Bill retired from a career in the Magnesium Industry of Dow Chemical Company, which lasted from 1969 to 1998. His mechanical and design talents were only superseded by his care and concern for all those with whom he worked.
Bill was an engineer, a teacher, an ultimate outdoorsman, a dedicated friend, and a superior husband and father.
His joy and love for life will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A Celebration of Bill’s life, for friends and family, will be held on Sunday, February 9, from 2 until 4 p.m., at the Lake Jackson Civic Center. Events will begin promptly at two o’clock, and dress is country casual.
