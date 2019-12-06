Minister Ernest “Tank” Fletcher
September 13, 1949 –
November 29, 2019
Ernest “Tank” Fletcher, 70, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Angleton, Texas passed away on November 29, 2019, at his home. Minister Fletcher, who was more affectionately called “Tank” was born to, Alfred Fletcher and Jewel Holmes. The Lord blessed “Tank” with two sons.
His loving memories will continue to be cherished by his sons, Isaac Taylor of Cleveland, Texas, and Derick Harris, of Angleton, Texas.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton, Texas; followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas. Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas, (979) 849-6379.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
