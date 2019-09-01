John Ellison McLaggan
John Ellison McLaggan, age 60, passed away on August 22, 2019. John was born in Springfield, Missouri as the first son of John J. and Paula McLaggan.
The family moved to Houston, Texas in 1965, and then to Lake Jackson, Texas in 1983. John was a graduate of Southwest Texas State University, and a proud member of Sigma Nu fraternity.
He developed a deep love of the Texas gulf early in life, and was an avid surfer until the last couple of years.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; and a younger brother, Douglas.
He is survived by his mother, Paula McLaggan Pollard of Springfield, MO; nephews, Clinton McLaggan and family of Angleton, TX, Marcus McLaggan of Lake Jackson, TX; and his loving companion, Gina Vela and family of Freeport, TX; as well as a host of loving family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
