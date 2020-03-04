Herbert Gonzales Torres
March 21, 1938 –
February 26, 2020
Herbert Gonzales Torres, age 81, of Lake Jackson, Texas joined his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Lake Jackson.
Herbert was born March 21, 1938 in Coleman County, Texas to Benito Torres and Longina (Gonzales) Torres. He was a 1959 graduate of Brady High School.
Herbert married Mary E. Guajardo on July 24, 1965, in Dallas, TX. He served in the Texas National Guard for 8 years. He attended Howard Payne University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Music and Spanish. His career led him to be a school teacher. His entire career was with Brazosport ISD for 40+ years, retiring in 2003. For many years he was a sponsor of the high school Spanish Club. Herb’s country roots instilled in him a passion for horseback riding and horse training as well as all kinds of music. He was a gifted musician and singer who enjoyed sharing his love for singing and music with all who encountered him. Above all else, Herb held Jesus Christ in his heart and often shared the word of God with everyone around him.
Funeral services for Herbert Torres will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Brady with Rev. Daniel Sanchez and Rev. Carlos Cruz officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Herbert’s Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com or https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Herbert Torres is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary E. Torres of Lake Jackson, Texas; sons, H. Matthew (Stefanie) Torres of Lake Jackson, TX, Adam S. (Stephanie) Torres of Kaufman, TX; daughter, Natalie (Ray) McIntyre of Clute, TX; brothers, Frank Torres, Fernando Torres and Raymond (Linda) Torres of Brady, TX; sister, Mary (Jesse) Melendrez of Brownwood, TX; grandchildren, Randy McIntyre, Anthony McIntyre, Aaron McIntyre, Race McIntyre, Savannah Torres, Aubrey Torres, and Kahlan Torres; as well as five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Benito Torres, Jr.; and sister, Henrietta Castaneda.
