Roger Allan Stein
J une 22, 1942 –
May 5, 2020
Roger Allan Stein of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully from lung cancer on May 5, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Roger was born on June 22, 1942 in Decatur, Texas to Frank and Vestani Stein.
Roger spent a lifetime loving his wife, children, and grandchildren. Our best memories of him involve fishing, golfing, camping, skiing and going to lunch or dinner at one of his favorite restaurants. Roger loved nothing more than having his girls and grandchildren together.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Stein; daughter, Kara Massoletti and her husband, Les; daughter Kassi Stein; daughter, Jennifer Frazier and her husband, Jason; and daughter, Raelee Reeves and her husband, Dylan; his grandchildren, Dalton Massoletti, Nicholas Stein, Parker and Adalynn Frazier, Emalee, Evan, and Ryker Reeves.
He is forever loved and will be missed until we see him again.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Houston Humane Society in Roger’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.