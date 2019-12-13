Paula Lynn Taylor
October 15, 1949 –
December 11, 2019
Funeral Services for Paula Lynn Taylor, 70, of Freeport, TX will be held at 2 p.m. on December 14, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris Knox officiating. Interment will be held at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, TX. The family will receive friends at Lakewood Funeral Chapel 12 p.m. — 2 p.m. on December 14, 2019.
She died on December 11, 2019, surrounded by loving family in her home after a long battle with COPD.
She was born October 15, 1949 in Fond du Loc, Wisconsin to Paul Hammel and Dorothy Bandsma Hammel.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Terrell Taylor of 54 years; her parents, Paul and Dorothy Hammel; sister, Kathy Hammel Taylor and Donna Luchina; brother Paul Hammel and David Hammel; infant son, Terrell Taylor; and her friend, Rick Conely.
She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Hammel Ritch, Sue Hammel Parker (husband Edwin); brother, John Hammel (wife Cheryl) and Mike Hammel (wife Elaine); children, Elizabeth Taylor (Gary), David Taylor (wife Angie), Troy Taylor (wife Lori) and Hope Eaton (husband Tony); grandchildren, Brooke Hitt-Martin (husband Luke), John Terrell Martin (wife Tiffany), McKenzie Stanley (husband Brandon), Chealsey Martin (Tony), Rhiannon Taylor Omar (husband Kareem), Randall Taylor (wife Kacy), Chanse Taylor (Heidi), Brandon Taylor (Ashley), Tyler Taylor (wife Kristen), Tammy Stanforth, Alex Taylor (Sara), Dustin Taylor (April), Dalton Stanforth (Makalah), and Faith Ausman; twenty-five great grandchildren with four on the way; and her goose, Lucille.
She owned The Anchor Inn, enjoyed cooking, sewing, making stained glass and her constant collection of exotic animals.
Pallbearers will be Alex Taylor, Dalton Stanforth, Randall Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Dustin Taylor, Faith Ausman, Tyler Taylor and Chanse Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers are David Taylor, Troy Taylor and Tony Eaton.
Final Arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 979-297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneral chapel.com
