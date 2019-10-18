Richard Bernie McAda
Richard Bernie McAda, 82, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed from this life on October 16, 2019. Bernie was born to Robert and Mary McAda on March 19, 1937 in Freeport, Texas. Bernie married his love Nadine in Lake Jackson, Texas on August 27, 1960.
He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1959 till 1965. Bernie worked as a Crop-duster from the young age of 16 all while studying for his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He was hired at Dow Chemical as a chemist in 1964 until his retirement in 1995. Bernie was an avid golfer and pilot. He so loved visiting with family, friends and his “Fur Babies”.
Bernie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Mary McAda; four brothers, Robert, Donnie, Joe, and Woody; and two sisters, Mary June and Shirley.
Bernie is survived by wife, Nadine Bowen McAda; son, David William (Judy) McAda; grandsons, David Payton McAda, Bobby Green, and Dalton Green; granddaughters, Wensdi Green and Jenna Green; many nieces and nephews; and special sister-in-law, Dorothy McAda Savana.
A visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home, in Clute, Texas, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a reception. There will be a private service immediately following the visitation at Restwood Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are David McAda, Bobby Green, Dalton Green, Joe McAda, and Bernie McAda.
