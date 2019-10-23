Arthur (AT) Torrez Garcia
Arthur (AT) Torrez Garcia, 75, of Freeport, passed away on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Creekside Village in Clute following a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Arthur Garcia will be held Thursday, October 24th at 1:00 p.m. at the Velasco Community House.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.