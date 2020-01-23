Emilee Nicole Taft
December 24, 1993 –
January 17, 2020
God blessed us with our angel on December 24, 1993 and called her home on January 17, 2020.
Emilee is survived by her three beautiful daughters, Amila Summer’Grace Taft, Remi Raine Taft, and Bella Rose Taft; her parents, Michael and Laura Taft; her sisters, Marissa and Ashley Taft; and nephews, Austin Taft and Quentin Patterson.
She is also survived by her paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Earl Taft; and aunts and uncles, Delfina and Louis Rangel, Larry and Jessica Luna, Earlene and Andy Frazier, Michele and Mark Grantz, Lena Martin, George Garcia, Robert Garcia, and Lee Garcia.
Emilee was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Tommy and Lupe Luna; paternal grandmother, Sue Rose Taft; and Aunt Patsy Garcia.
Emilee was a loving mother to her three daughters and her daughters returned that love with hugs and kisses twice over. She was full of life and lived life to the fullest making friends from all walks of life. Emilee’s belief in God gave her strength during the tough times and she was quick to send a message of faith and encouragement to those in need whether family or friends. She will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton, Texas with Father Khoi Le officiating. Burial to follow in Angleton Cemetery.
