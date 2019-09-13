Patrick Wayne Gifford
Patrick Wayne Gifford, 56, of Lake Jackson passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born to parents Johnny and Xavier Staudt on September 11, 1962.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 N. Dixie Dr., Lake Jackson. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Pat was a good Christian man who loved his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. He played darts with his brothers every chance he had. He took care of his mother for 17 years after his father passed away.
Pat is survived by his mother, Xavier; and his daughter, Payton Gifford; grandson, Bonham; siblings, Evelyn Laird, Kathy Follett (Jim), Larry Gifford (Rebecca), David Gifford, Gary Gifford (Michelle); and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Follett, Steven Laird, Travis Price, Jimmy Moon, Tre Moon and Nathan Gifford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.