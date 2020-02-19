Dixie Jean Davenport Collins
January 25, 1930 –
February 16, 2020
Dixie Jean Davenport Collins, 90, walked through Heaven’s gates on Sunday afternoon, February 16th, 2020. Dixie had just celebrated the completion of her ninth and final decade surrounded by her loving family.
Dixie Jean Moseman was born to Charles and Martha (Knodel) Moseman on January 25th, 1930 in Angleton, Texas. She graduated from Angleton High School in 1947 and lived in Brazoria County where she raised six children with her husband of 39 years, R.H. “Dave” Davenport. While Dave passed away in 1986, Dixie remarried in 1998 to James E. Collins, with whom she enjoyed almost two decades of marriage, travel and dancing until his passing in 2015.
Dixie’s favorite place couldn’t be found on a map; To find it was less about where she was and more about who she was with: her family that adored her. She was an avid seamstress, giving new life to fabric as masterful quilts enjoyed by all of her grandchildren. Her most renowned labor of love came alive in her kitchen where she could be found baking incredible pecan, chocolate, lemon meringue, and berry custard pies for her friends and family throughout Brazoria County. Over the years, several restaurants recruited and re-recruited her out of retirement so their customers could enjoy the little slices of heaven that she prepared. Don’t be surprised if you walk through the Pearly Gates one day and find that God has convinced her to set up shop there, too!
Her accolades aren’t written in record books, but they are written on the hearts of those with whom she encountered and shared a smile. Her legacy lives on in the stitches of the quilts that keep us warm, in the pies we bake for one another on special occasions, in the distinct clink of the dominoes as they’re shuffled together after a meal, and in her immeasurable kindness paid forward by those that knew her. She modeled what it was to love and serve others in all things, as if serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, R.H. “Dave” Davenport, her husband of 18 years James E. Collins, her siblings Mac Moseman, Patsy Moseman Johnson, and Mary Jane Moseman Zimmerman.
She is survived by her children, David (Pat) Davenport, their children Chase, Hayes, Drew, and Paige Davenport Park and 10 grandchildren; Dennis (Eileen) Davenport, their children Matthew, Mark, Luke, and Heather Davenport, and 12 grandchildren; Donnie Davenport and wife Karen, his children Brandon, Shannon and two grandchildren; Richard Davenport and his daughter Kaysie; Mike Davenport and his children Danielle Davenport, Penney, Ryan Davenport, and two grandchildren; and, Peggy Davenport Jester and her children Vanessa Miller Cassity, Ashley Moore, and four grandchildren. Dixie was very proud of her six children, fifteen grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. When spouses and significant others joined together the family guest list was over 70 people, all of whom loved her very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to your local church.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Friends Community Church. Burial will follow at Danbury Cemetery.
