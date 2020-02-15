Douglas Wendall Kirk
Douglas Wendall Kirk was born to Wiley and Thelma Kirk on March 15, 1928. He married Nina Cowger and began a family that was raised in Lake Jackson, Texas. Mr. Kirk was one of the areas first Telephone Installers at the time that he came to Lake Jackson, in the early 1950’s.
If you were fortunate enough to know him, you would remember that he was a passionately purposeful man. His purpose was a good family and he achieved that throughout the 91 years of his life. His passion for life was on display in all aspects of his life, love, family, work, religion, golf and politics. His passion and purpose has been passed on to his family and friends, who will greatly miss him.
The family invites the community to a Celebration of His Life at Stroud Funeral Home. The services will be held Sunday, February 16, at 2:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley H. and Thelma Kirk, brothers; Cecil Kirk, Wiley H. Kirk, Jr., sister; Addie Mae Lowe, daughter; Pamela Kirk Giangrosso.
He is survived by two sons; Kenneth Kirk and wife Kay, and Douglas Kirk, sisters; Francis Bush and Patricia Kimmel, grandchildren; Vanessa Crosley Chauviere and husband, Charles, Ryan Crosley and wife, Kashi, Sasha Kirk Thompson and husband, Tony, Elizabeth Kirk Odom and husband, Michael, Jared Kirk and wife, Rachel, Jonathan Kirk and wife, Brigitte, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroud funeralhome.com
