Colleen Moore Kenyon
October 28, 1927 –
February 11, 2020
Colleen Moore Kenyon of Granite Shoals, Texas passed away at age 92 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Colleen was born October 28, 1927 in Atlanta, Georgia to Frazier W. Moore and Rosa Velta Dean.
Her dad was an expert watch repair man and she grew up waiting on customers and running errands at his watch repair / jewelry store in downtown Atlanta. She graduated from Commercial High School in Atlanta in 1945, where she was a charter member of the Junior Civitan Club and excelled in her studies and music, playing the bassoon, snare drum, and bass drum. Her graduation speech, given during World War II, evidenced a remarkable insight into humanity’s challenges and the privileges and responsibilities of citizenship.
She attended University of Georgia Evening College in Atlanta 1945-46, Emory University in Atlanta 1946-47, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas 1947-49, graduating with a B.A. degree in Psychology and Social Studies. Colleen and Thomas G. Kenyon met and married at SMU. They became residents of Freeport, TX in 1957 and Oyster Creek, TX in 1969. They moved to Granite Shoals, TX in 1991.
Colleen’s life was full of service to family and community. She was devoted to civic duty, never failed to vote, and relished serving as the “gadfly to the state”. During World War II she was a Cadet in the Civil Air Patrol band and volunteered on the home front, including patriotic farm service in support of the war effort.
In 1945, at age 17, she was honored to play bassoon with the Summer Symphony at Emory University, including a live radio broadcast. For many years she was an active member and officer of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 64 and in 1977 was awarded permanent retired membership.
She was a substitute teacher, actively served on numerous Parent / Teacher organizations and school booster clubs, was an active board member and officer of the League of Women Voters, was the organizing Secretary / Treasurer of the Village of Oyster Creek, Texas, served on the Board of Directors and as Board Emeritus of the Brazoria County Youth Homes, was a member of the first Board of the Brazoria County Historical Museum where she served as Co-Chair of Oral History and as a Tour Guide, served on the Board of the Nature Center and Planetarium in Brazosport, was a City of Granite Shoals Election Judge, and was a member of the Granite Shoals Parks Committee.
Colleen was a skilled genealogist. She traced her family history to Roman times, was a member of numerous genealogy societies, and enjoyed her “tongue in cheek” claim to have founded the Adam and Eve Genealogy Society, where everyone could join without need for documentary proof. She served in leadership positions in numerous genealogy and historical organizations in Brazoria County, Texas and Burnet County, Texas, including the Kingsland Genealogical Society.
She gave many presentations on genealogy research and history, her last at age 92. Colleen was very proud to be the founding regent of the Llano Uplift Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her work lives on in the “Families of Early Kingsland, Texas and nearby communities in Llano and Burnet Counties”, which she compiled and edited.
Colleen was married over 50 years to Judge Thomas G. Kenyon, who passed away in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Lynne Kenyon.
Colleen is survived by her son Terry Frazier Kenyon and his wife, Kitty Colleen Koos Kenyon; her granddaughter, Stephanie Michelle Hickman; her granddaughter, Kelly M. (Kenyon) Meyer and her husband David Meyer; her grandson, Carl Frazier Kenyon and his wife Lora Turner Kenyon; her three great grandsons, Michael Eric Thomas Parmley, Alexander Thomas Rich, and Collin Frazier Kenyon; her three great granddaughters, Charlotte Grace Meyer, Elizabeth Anne “Birdie” Meyer, and Eleanor Lynn Meyer; her great great granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Rose Parmley; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Central Texas Food Bank; Habitat for Humanity; League of Women Voters; or Planned Parenthood.
The family invites you to a memorial service to be held 4:00 p.m., Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch RD. We welcome comments, stories, and memories of Colleen from family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.