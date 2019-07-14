Terry Ray Rice, 68, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was born May 21, 1951 in Bartlesville, OK, the son of Oscar Raymond and Lois Jean (Averill) Rice.
Terry graduated from Dewey High School, Class of 1969. Following his graduation from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, he began his career with the Dow Chemical Company, USA in Freeport, Texas. He retired from the Dow Chemical Company with over 30 years, in 2002, and returned to Dewey, OK shortly thereafter.
He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar Raymond and Lois Jean (Averill) Rice.
He is survived by his wife, Debra (Leininger) Rice of Dewey; his daughters, Leslie (Rice) Mailloux and her husband Ryan of San Marcos, TX, Trisha Rice of Lake Jackson, TX; Brian Leininger and wife Bethany of Stillwater, OK; Jeff Leininger and wife Sevren of Pismo Beach, CA; Kim Wynn and husband Hanes of Spring, TX; eleven grandchildren, Olivia, Elsabeth, Aidan, Avery, Addison, Cassell, Landon, babygirl Leininger, Dorian, Taryn, and Lainey. Former wife, Elaine Brinkley Rice of Lake Jackson.
Terry was diagnosed with Stage IV Kidney cancer that had metastasized to the bones. We suspect that he had had it for more than a year, never knew it, and it never slowed him down until two months ago. He was a strong man and he gave it his best fight.
In his final days, Terry's voice had faded, but he wanted all his friends and family to know how much he loved them, enjoyed "shooting the bull" with the Dewey Police gang, running into old friends, welding, gardening, hunting, mowing, spending time with grandkids, and grilling out. His words were that "he had a good, full life and had no regrets". He was "one of the good guys" and will be missed by so many.
It was Terry's wishes not to have a funeral or memorial service and to be cremated. Those who wish to remember Terry may make gifts to the American Cancer Society to further research.
