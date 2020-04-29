Charles Anthony Herbst
February 9, 1934
April 27, 2020
Charles Anthony Herbst, 86, of Angleton, Texas passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, after living a life of service to our Lord, Jesus Christ. Charles was born on February 9, 1934, in Sweet Home, Texas, to the late John Anthony “J.A. or Tony” and Myrtie Fay Herbst.
Charles began his life-long career in the furniture business while still attending high school and working for Hudeck Brothers Furniture, here in Angleton. In 1956, he met the love of his life, Janis “Jan” Colleen Buller, when she came over from Jennings, Louisiana, for a short visit with her sister, Beverly. On September 3, 1954, Charles and Jan were married, and Jan began calling Angleton her home. Both served their family, community, and church, as very dedicated and devout Catholics.
In 1972, when the Hudeck brothers decided to retire, Charles moved his family to Wharton, Texas, where he worked for Wharton Furniture & Appliance for a short time, before opening C&M Furniture there. In 1976, Charles decided to return his family to Angleton and open Herbst Home Furnishings, Inc. He blessed all five of his sons in many ways, as they grew up working and serving in the family-owned business in many different capacities. Charles graciously served and blessed many in the Angleton and surrounding communities through his services in the furniture business, until going out of business in 2002. He was known for his personal, sincere service and friendship to anyone he met. He would cheerfully walk his customers out to their vehicles after waiting on them. For many years, Jan kiddingly accused him of “talking to a telephone pole” while he took his morning, two-block walk to the post office, to get the mail… a trip that not unusually would take forty-five minutes to an hour. Charles always had a quick wit and something enlightening and humorous to say. He loved circus peanuts and jelly beans; and always had a bag or two on the seat of his truck. Anything sweet was his best friend!
At the same time the furniture store went out of business, Sister Antoinette Peltier, with Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School, in Richwood, asked Charles and Jan to take over the operations of Mary’s Corner, the Catholic articles retail business that operated within the school. Charles and Jan gladly accepted the offer to serve their local Catholic communities by continuing the operation of Mary’s Corner. As they opened their hearts to serve our Lord in such a capacity, Charles and Jan were continually blessed, and Mary’s Corner became the largest Catholic articles retailer south of Houston. As the retail business grew exponentially, the blessings of those who entered the store increased many-fold, as Charles became known for donating and giving to those in need or with special needs. After Jan’s passing, in February of 2007, Charles continued to dedicate his all to serving God, operating Mary’s Corner until July of 2016, when his health declined. It was with great sadness the doors of that same building he opened the furniture store in were closed for the very last time.
Charles was a charter member of the Angleton Knights of Columbus, Council 5155 here in Angleton, and even served as Treasurer and Grand Knight. He was a very devout servant at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Danbury and St. Basil Catholic Church in Angleton, serving as a member of the Pastoral Council, a Lector, an Usher, an RCIA sponsor, and in many other capacities for many years. He was also an active member of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Anthony and Myrtie Fay Herbst; and sister, Mary Lou Gardner.
He is survived by his five sons, Christopher (Vivian), Eric (Allyson), Charles Martin “Marty” (Cheryl), Carl, and Neil (Jennifer); grandchildren, Chayton, Jake (Elizabeth), Hanna (Jake), Cristin, Cody, Christina, Alexandra, Mark, Victoria, Jordan, McGwire, Trey, and Presley; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte “Lottie,” and Jaxon. Also left to cherish his memory are his brother, Johnny (Marlene); sister, Toni Lynn Vega; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Gardner.
In lieu of the usual remembrances or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Danbury, or to A-MED Home Health in Angleton. The family wishes to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Country Village Care and A-MED Home Health for the loving care that was provided during Dad’s final months. The family of the guy who “kept them rolling” with laughter is grateful for their care and efforts. We pray that Dad’s legacy of his contagious sense of humor, along with his heavenly generosity continue to bless others during his eternal life.
May the life I’ve lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we’ve shared.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic all funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas
