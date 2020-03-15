Michael Paul Cropper
Memorial services for Michael Paul Cropper, age 69, of West Columbia, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Freedom House, 800 N Ave F, Freeport.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Cropper; daughter, Lindy Kelley and son-in-law, Kenjo; daughter, Kelly Roberts and son-in-law Bryan; grandchildren, Allysa Jordan and husband Justin, Kenjo Kelley, Ashlee Kelley and fiancé Brandon Wilson, Kole Kelley, Kaylee Roberts and Bryce Roberts; great grandchildren, Kali Jade, Kane, Austyn Jordan and arriving soon Ashdon Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Milton Cropper and his mother, Rosalie Florence Cropper.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 979-297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewood funeralchapel.com.
