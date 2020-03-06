Robin Gayle Cone
January 19, 1958 –
February 28, 2020
Robin Gayle Cone, age 62, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born January 19, 1958 in Freeport, Texas to Linda and Charles “Chuck” Dunaway.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Cone; son, Brandon (Sachi); daughter, Elizabeth (Micah); grandchildren, Cort, Lila, Gaurangi, Shaleigh and Kaidence; father, Chuck Dunaway (Kendall); sisters, Julie Pessarra (Pat) and Christi Gonzales (Gus); and numerous, very near and dear, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda; and brother, John.
Robin lived a very exciting and full life, filled with love for and from a closely knit group of family and friends. The excitement began early on as her father, Chuck, was a widely successful disc jockey and radio personality. This led to the family moving around frequently. Some stops along the way back to Lake Jackson included New York, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Dallas, then Houston, then back to Dallas and you get the idea. It certainly was an interesting life for this young family. It wasn’t uncommon for the likes of the Four Tops, Jay and the Americans, Kenny Rogers, Weird Beard or a host of other folks in the radio and music industry to stop by the house. What an unimaginable childhood!
Of course, she didn’t experience this alone. She had an amazing mother, Linda, who was right there with her. Then there was Robin’s most adored older brother, John, who passed away far too young; then her favorite older sister, Julie; and her favorite younger sister Christi. These children and mother formed an unbreakable bond during these years. It wasn’t always easy to travel like this. But they truly loved one another and stuck together all the way until the end.
Robin was a very cute child. So cute, in fact, that she modeled for Sear’s catalog in New York. So cute that at the age of 12, John, her eventual husband, fell in love with her at first sight. It was right there at the Pac and Pic next to Suggs field, across the street from the Dunaway family home in Oyster Bend. After John introduced himself, Robin didn’t say a word and rode her bike as fast as she could to get back home. From there, the chase was on. John, not known for giving up easily, pursued her up until their eventual marriage, 14 years later, on December 14, 1984.
It wasn’t but 12 months later and their first child, Brandon, arrived. And 11 months after that their daughter, Elizabeth, came along. These two became the center of her universe. Her life, as for most parents, was no longer hers. She sacrificed everything for her family. If it wasn’t a soccer game, she was driving them to a movie. If it was tears, she brought the hugs and kisses; if it was dinner, she cooked up that world famous Robin Cone chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beens and gravy. And I’d be remiss, if I didn’t mention those delectable fried shrimp and oysters too. This mother will be missed beyond any words we can put in these pages today.
Visitation (9:30-11am) and Funeral Services (11-12) will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566. Graveside Service to follow at Restwood Memorial, 1038 W Plantation Dr, Clute, TX 77531.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Lake Jackson.
