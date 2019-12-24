Jeannine Shanks Barthlome Brandt
December 29, 1928 –
December 11, 2019
Jeannine Brandt, of Lake Jackson, Texas, was born in Corpus Christi on December 29, 1928, and died on December 11, 2019. She retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1989, having last employed in the Benefits Department.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband Richard Barthlome in 1977, and by her second husband Lloyd Brandt in 2005.
She is survived by sons, Paul Barthlome (Lynnda), Blake Barthlome (Colleen) stepson, Ace Brandt (Kathy) and stepdaughter, Cindy Saville (Earl).
As requested, there will not be a service. Jeannine’s cremains will be placed next to Lloyd’s casket at the Lake Jackson Restwood Memorial Park mausoleum.
