January 15, 1935 to October 3, 2019
William Elliott Knight of Kenney, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 5:40 a.m.
William was born in Austwell, Texas, in Refugio County, Texas on January 15, 1935, to Carrie Knight and Luther C. Knight. He resided in Kenney, Texas, from 1991 until the time of his death. He attended Blinn Jr. College in Brenham, Texas, and then joined the United States Marine Corps where he served on active duty from April 1954 through April 1957. Upon discharge, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and served from April 1957, through April 1962. William was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal during his service. Semper Fi.
William worked for Dow Chemical Company in and around Freeport, Texas, while residing in Angleton, Texas. He was employed as a Supervisor for Maintenance and Research and retired from Dow Chemical Company in 1991 with 28.9 years of service.
William Knight, lovingly known as Uncle Bill to many, enjoyed being outdoors in nature. For years he maintained multiple gardens growing enough vegetables to share with family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed raising and breeding his cattle, making daily rounds to check on them and the fences. His greatest joy was in helping others. Anything from mowing their lawns and pastures, running errands, repairing fences, working on vehicles, cutting down trees, and donating to local charities. William was a humble man with an enormous heart of gold.
William is survived by: one sister, Carrie Marie Bergeron; four nephews, Richard Knight, Robert Knight, Bill Bergeron, and Doug Bergeron; and two nieces Lynda Knight Horton and Sherly Knight; and nine great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecil Fae Knight; two brothers, Robert Allen and Joe C. Knight; and his parents, Carrie and Luther Knight. William will be missed by the many family and friends he leaves behind, and he left this earth knowing he was loved and cared for until the end and beyond.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bellville Fire Department, Station 4, at 1129 Kenney Hall Road, Kenney, Texas, to honor William and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to any charity close to your heart in William’s name. We are grateful to those who have stepped in and stood shoulder to shoulder with us and assisted us over and over in loving our Uncle Bill to the end. God Bless.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.