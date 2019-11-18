Agustin “Pablo” Vazquez
Agustin “Pablo” Vazquez, 75, of Angleton, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Braulia Lopez and Jose Vazquez Arroyo, his loving wife of many years, Sarah Ann Vazquez, son, Bubba Rouse and grandson, Austin Rieck. Left to cherish his memory are many kids, grandkids, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Agustin was a very hard working man and enjoyed the 18 years he spent working for Mammoet. He had a green thumb and loved gardening and mowing. He could turn any yard into a work of art. Agustin never failed to greet everyone with a smile on his face and a big hug.
He was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who would like to do so, bring a bag of fruit, vegetable or pepper seeds, to honor Agustin’s love of gardening.
The visitation and service for Agustin will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, with a rosary at 6:30 pm. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with Pastor Shelley Rouse officiating. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
