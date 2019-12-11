Anthony “Tony” W. Herford
February 28, 1939 –
December 8, 2019
Anthony “Tony” W. Herford, 80, of Angleton, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward S. and Ella Merle Guidry Herford; infant daughter, Beth Anne Herford; and sisters, Happy Lowe and Margaret Ferguson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Watts Herford; son, Jamey Herford and wife, Tanya; daughters, Shelly Deisher and husband, Rick, Mary Smith and husband, Stacy; grandchildren, Rusty, Randy, Sarah, Kendall, Sheldon, Cacy, and Garrett; great grandchildren, Reagan, Aubrey, Nolan, Garrison, Cohen, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Tony was born on February 28, 1939, in Iota, Louisiana. He was the proud owner of Tony’s Barber Shop. Strong in his faith, Tony was a member of Triumph Church and a Past Master and Master Mason of Angleton Lodge #829. He was “Snuffy the Clown” for Braz Clown Shriner of El Mina and a member of the Brazoria County Beekeeping Association.
Tony enjoyed riding horses and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Even becoming a Hunt Master for the Texas Parks and Wildlife youth program. In his free time, Tony enjoyed meeting up with his buddies for a cup of coffee and chatting about anything and everything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the Herford family asks that donations be made to the Angleton Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund in Tony’s name.
A visitation and service for Tony will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas. The visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm, on Friday, December 13, 2019, with Pastor Ryan Olivier officiating.
Pallbearers will be Russell Cooper, Randy Herford, Sheldon Jones, Cacy Smith, Garrett Deisher, and Clayton Dluhos. Honorary Pallbearers will include Mac McDermott, Larry Lewis, John Duke, Harry Park, Louie Yaklin, and Walter Herford.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.