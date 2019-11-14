Mary Francis Myers
Funeral services for Mary Francis Myers, 77, of Freeport will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cedar Lake, TX.
