Dolores (Lala) Jean White McGinnes
September 8, 1934 –
February 28, 2020
Dolores (Lala) Jean White McGinnes, was born in Odessa, Texas on September 8, 1934 and passed away in Houston, Texas on February 28, 2020 at the age of 85. A longtime resident of Alvin, Texas followed by Friendswood, Texas.
Dolores grew up in Crane, Texas. She went to Baylor University majoring in Elementary Education, where she met her husband of 39 years, Lawrence Perry. They lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico and moved to Texas in 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Ellen White, Thurman Nello White; and her husband, Lawrence Perry McGinnes.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Kim McGinnes and Holly Dawn Boate; and her grandchildren, Aubry Dawn Boate, Tanner Dean Boate, Quest MacKenna Idoux and Talon Powers Idoux.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546, (281) 992-7200.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas, followed by the after party at La Brisa Mexican Grill starting at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to smiletrain.org, Make a Wish Foundation or send a check to the TKD Scholarship to provide dancers pursuing Performing Arts in Colleges of their choice. Send to P.O. Box 192 Manvel, Texas 77578 and make checks payable to Inner G Booster Club.
Condolences may be sent to the McGinnes family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.