Rogelio Julian Lerma, Sr.
Rogelio Julian Lerma, Sr., 75, of Clute passed away August 30, 2019. He was born September 5, 1943 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas to Julian and Maria Lerma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maria G. Alcorta; brother, Carlos R. Lerma Sr.
He leaves behind his loved ones to cherish his memory and celebrate his life. Wife, Margarita Lerma of Clute; sons Rogelio J. Lerma Jr. (Nancy) of Clute, Javier Lerma (Michelle) of Lake Jackson, Hector Lerma of Clute, Favian Lerma of Clute; daughter, Griselda Reyna (Esteban) of Angleton; his wonderful grandchildren, Valerie Lerma, Roger Lerma III, Josh Lerma, Javier Lerma Jr., Jerry Lerma, Leslie Lerma, Jesse Valdez, Julian Valdez, Ariana Reyna, Gabrielle Lerma, Sebrina Lerma, Elena Lerma, Steven Lerma; one precious great-grandchild, Elijah Lerma; brother, Romelio Lerma (Irma) of Laredo; sisters, Delia Mireles of Laredo, Elvia Garza (Carlos) of Deer Park, Julianna Fernandez (Luis) of Baytown.
He enjoyed watching his Astros and Texans and talking baseball history to anyone who would listen. One of his favorite moments was meeting his all-time favorite baseball player, Jose Cruz. Most of all, he loved spending time at the baseball fields watching his grandsons play baseball and being involved with his children and grandchildren.
The pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Visitations will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:15 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd. N. Clute, Texas 77531. Mass will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute, Texas 77531. Graveside services will be at Restwood Memorial Park.
In honor of his love for the Astros, please feel free to wear Astros apparel during his memorial services.
