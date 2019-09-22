Freddie Jack Lanier
Freddie Jack Lanier, 86, formerly of Lake Jackson passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 in Mineola. The visitation will take place at Palms Funeral Home, on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Triumph Church in Angleton with Pastors Vernon Willis of McAlester, Ok and Ryan Olivier of Angleton, Tx officiating. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Fred was born June 4, 1933 in East Columbia, Texas to Richard & Roxie (Follis) Lanier, Sr. He served in the US Navy, retired from Monsanto and was a member of the Angleton-Danbury Hospital Auxiliary.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Edna Jo Lanier of Mineola, Tx. Children — Gary Lanier & wife Penny of Pflugerville, Tx, and Rhonda Zirlott & husband Buddy of Yantis, Tx. Grandchildren — Wade Zirlott of Lake Jackson, Tx, Amanda Kennedy & husband Doug of Pflugerville, Tx, Angela Fenelon & husband Matthew of Jacksonville, NC, and Kathryn Lanier of Pflugerville, Tx. Great-Grandchildren – JoLeigh Lanae Zirlott, Benjamin Matthew Fenelon, Jamison Wade Zirlott, Graham Lanier Kennedy, and Hannah Marie Fenelon. Brother Douglas Lanier and wife Barbara, and sister Jo Ann Wright & husband Harvey.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to help in the fight against Alzheimer’s (alz.org) or to the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com
