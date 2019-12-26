Patricia Bruce
March 17, 1928 – December 20, 2019
Patricia Bruce, 91, of Sweeny, passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1928 in Tullos, Louisiana to Alexander and Isabelle Richey.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Dr. Ryan Lintelman officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Russel Bruce and wife, Amor, David Bruce and wife, Stephanie; daughters, Melba Coburn and husband, Dr. Bob, and Marilyn Helmbeck and husband, Ed; grandchildren, Rhonda and Jerry Rotzel, Scott and Deanne Bruce, Rusty Lofton, Dr. Bruce and Tori Coburn, Dr. Billy Bob and Kelli Coburn, Eddie and Jen Helmbeck, Shara and Rick Smith, Shelby Bruce, Holly and Blake Delano, Baylee and Marc Federico, Kade Bruce, and Kory Bruce; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Lillie Richey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonzo Bruce; daughter, Dwana Lofton and son-in-law, Rex Lofton; and all of her siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979) 345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net.
