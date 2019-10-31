Annie Chovanec
Annie Chovanec, 93, of Danbury, Texas, passed away on October 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine Kawulok Chovanec; and brothers, John and Adolf Chovanec.
Left to cherish her memory are her cousin, Martha Goebel and husband, Vernon; close friends, Don Posey and the Vrazel family; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Annie was born on November 29, 1925, in Danbury, Texas. Both of her parents were born in Czechoslovakia and she was very proud of her Czech heritage.
Annie was strong in her Christian faith, kindhearted and caring. She loved animals and fed the local cats every chance she got. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Brazoria County SPCA in honor of Annie.
A visitation and funeral service will be held for Annie at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Friday, November 1, 2019. The visitation will begin at 9:00 am and continue until the service starts at 10:00 am, with Pastor Bonnie Cowing officiating. Interment will follow at Danbury Cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
