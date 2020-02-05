Emilea Elayna Johnson
August 7, 1996 –
January 21, 2020
Emilea Elayna Johnson was born August 7th, 1996 in Richwood, Texas. She passed from this world on January 21st, 2020.
She was a 2015 graduate of Columbia High School. Emilea joined the Navy shortly after graduation. She was posthumously awarded the rank of E5. She was an aviation machinist mate third class. She was stationed on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego, California.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, J.W. and Marilyn Jean Johnson, grandfather, Robert Carden, and uncle Johnny Johnson.
She is survived by parents, Joel and Rebecca Johnson, brothers, Jacob and Ryley Johnson, sisters, Lynsea Loubet (Rafael) and Madison Johnson, and niece, Cheyenne Johnson. She had a large family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by friends in the Navy and her shipmates aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Chris Barrera and Rev. Dr. Veronica Davis officiating. Burial will be held at Needville Public Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers are Rafael Loubet, Jacob Johnson, Ryley Johnson, Emma Burden, Taylor Rentz, and Victoria Barrera.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you bring a book for donation to elementary school and foster care children.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
