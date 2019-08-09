Edwin R. Kadera
Edwin R. Kadera, 75, of Brazoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after his battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Elsie Kadera; and wife of 28 years, Kathy Coots Kadera.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Karyn Boulton Kadera; brother, Robert Kadera; nephew, Jon Kadera; daughter, Terri Frankum and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Brendan Frankum, Bobby Frankum, Hannah Denton, and Brooklyn Frankum; mother-in-law, Pat Boulton Perry; aunts, Libby Jez and Marion Lubojacky; brother-in-law, Kenny Boulton and wife, Rhesa, as well as their children and grandchildren; numerous cousins and a host of other family and dear friends.
Edwin, known as Jet Ed to many, was born on September 4, 1943 in Angleton, Texas. He graduated from Angleton High School in 1962 and served as a member of the Texas Army National Guard. Ed worked hard to provide for his family, retiring from Dow Chemical and working on Harley Davidson and American made motorcycles for over 50 years. He owned and operated Ed’s Cycles, first in Angleton, then moved the shop outside of Brazoria when he married Karyn.
Addicted to speed, Ed enjoyed jet boats, racing bikes, and fast trucks. He loved the outdoors and at one point was an avid hunter and fisherman. After he and Karyn got together, they started trail riding. He rode a horse a few times but preferred to be in the wagon with Karyn while she drove the team and he passed out little liquor bottles and helped with horses. He loved the music of Willie Nelson, who he partied with at Lake Travis many times.
Ed loved animals and even made his dachshund, Stroker, the spokesman for his shop ads. He had three dachshunds over the years, along with many other breeds, big and small. It seemed as though Ed knew everyone. It never failed, whether he was in Louisiana, Vegas, or somewhere local, someone would yell “Hey Kadera!” He had a huge heart and made it a point to attend as many benefits as possible. Ed was a wonderful soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the Kadera family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in Ed’s name.
A visitation and celebration of life gathering will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The family wants to welcome everyone to come tell a story or just visit and remember the good times. The dress code is very informal and the family encourages you to wear your favorite Harley Davidson shirt. Following the service Ed’s ashes will be spread at his favorite place, Lake Travis, where he was always happiest.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
