Eddie Foster Roberts
April 17, 1922
March 14, 2020
Heavenly Father, we lift our hearts in praise to Thee, for Your light has never failed, for Your love that has never left guys; for those visions which dispels our doubts, and the hopes that lessens or sorrows. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City. Private entombment will be in the Roberts family plot at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home — 2500 Avenue C (JP Davis Blvd), Bay City, Texas 77414. (979) 245-5197.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.