Richard Dean O’Neill
Richard Dean O’Neill was born October 24, 1959 in Marion, IN. He was called home by our Lord on August 19, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Norma O’Neill-Shoemaker; his daughter, Ashlyn Lewis-Hope; four grandchildren, Christian, Lanaja, Gabrielle, Niahya; and one great-grandchild, Keilyn; his sisters, Nelda O’Neill and Toni Goodgine; two nephews, Christopher and Jonathan O’Neill.
A Celebration of Life to be held on September 8, 2019 at Kitty’s Purple Cow, Surfside, TX starting at 2:00 p.m. Flowers can be sent to 2510 Duncan Drive, Freeport, TX the week ending September 7, 2019.
