Laura Louise English Arrington
April 7, 1930 –
March 26, 2020
Laura Louise English Arrington, 89, passed to her Heavenly reward March 26, 2020, in Farmington, New Mexico. A longtime resident of Freeport and Lake Jackson, Texas, Laura resided the last 12 years in Tucson, Arizona, then Farmington.
Born April 7, 1930, in Corsicana, Texas, to parents Edgar and Eva Sylvester English, Laura moved at age 12 with her family from the State Home in Corsicana to cramped, muddy Camp Chemical so her father could help build Dow Chemical during World War II. They later lived in Clute and Velasco (now north Freeport). Laura graduated from Freeport High School in 1947 and attended Southwest Texas State (now Texas State University) in San Marcos.
Laura married the love of her life, Matt Arrington, in 1950. She worked at a book store and a clothing store in Nashville, Tennessee, while Matt attended college at David Lipscomb (now Lipscomb University).
A longtime member of the Freeport Church of Christ, Laura sang at many weddings and funerals, and she often helped prepare meals for church gatherings and other special occasions. Laura was active with Friends of the Freeport Library; book and garden clubs; and Aggie Moms, for whom she served as a statewide officer. She loved to take day trips and longer journeys with several groups, as well as with her family.
Laura had a big heart for the less fortunate, donating her time and resources to many causes. Laura also rescued many stray dogs, cats and turtles through the years, and even welcomed the occasional bird or rabbit into the fold. She did without luxuries so her children could participate in extracurricular activities and attend college.
Laura was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Matt, whom she cared for faithfully around the clock the last 12-plus years of his life; son, Mark Arrington; her parents; sister, Christena English; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Edna English; and many other beloved relatives and close friends.
She is survived by son, Ronald Arrington, of Houston; daughter, Karen Jordan and son-in-law David, of Farmington; granddaughter, Lauren Jordan, of Los Angeles; brother, Ed English and wife, Robin, of Austin; sister-in-law, Emily Arrington, of Sherwood, Arkansas; many dear cousins, including Ann and Dr. Ron Taska, of Durham, North Carolina; loving nieces and nephews from Montana to Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee; and several close friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to thank the angels at Gingerich Home for the Elderly for their steadfast care and compassion. Burial will be at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas. Because of the coronavirus pandemic no service is planned, so condolences and remembrances are encouraged to be posted on Farmington Funeral Home’s website, farmingtonfuneral.com (when her tribute is posted).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to an animal shelter or rescue; New Mexico Christian Children’s Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales New Mexico 88130-9983; Arms of Hope, 21300 Texas 16 N, Medina Texas 78055-3820; or Sunny Glen Children’s Home, PO Box 1373, San Benito Texas 78586.
