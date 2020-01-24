Jearel Duffy Jackson
October 11, 1943 –
January 19, 2020
Jearel Duffy Jackson, 76, of Angleton, Texas passed away on January 19, 2020 at his home in Angleton, Texas.
Jearel was born in Franklin, Texas to Marie and Duffy Jackson on October 11, 1943, but spent most of his life growing up in Clute, Texas with his sister, Charlene. He attended school in Clute and Freeport Texas. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17 and was stationed in Germany for three years. He was an officer for the Clute Police Department for a year and then worked for Dow Chemical where he retired.
As most of us know, Jearel could never sit still, so he continued working as a maintenance manager for several apartment complexes before fully retiring and moving to Bastrop, Texas with his wife, Mary Helen. They returned to Angleton in 2011, after losing everything in the devastating wildfires. Jearel’s biggest passions in life were riding his Harley, dancing, hanging out with friends and loving his devoted doxies, Roxi, Rascal, and Coco.
Jearel was preceded in death by his father, Duffy Jackson; mother, Marie Jackson; and brother-in-law, Willie Stewart.
Jearel is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Pena; and five children, Jerri Lashlee, Todd Smith, Chris Jackson (Gena), Cade Jackson, Leah Hatfield (Ben); two stepdaughters, Becki Pena (Billy) and Valerie Delamora (Jesus); seven grandchildren, Shelby Moore (Jerrid), Lane Smith, Bryce Smith, Allie Hatfield, Bella Pena, Harper Jackson, and Julian Delamora; three great grandchildren, Ryder Morton, Tripp Moore and Levi Moore; sister, Charlene Stewart; niece, Sherry Yarborough; and nephew, Michael Yarborough (Karen); and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation/Memorial will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton on Sunday, January 26th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
