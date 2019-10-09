Carl Lamar Dorman
August 1, 1950 – October 5, 2019
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Carl Lamar Dorman, (lovingly known as Husband, Daddy, Granddaddy, Uncle Carl, neighbor and friend) passed into the loving arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.
Carl was born in Lawton, OK, to Preston and Erika Dorman. Having a career military father allowed him to live many places while growing up. He never met a stranger and made an impact wherever he went. Carl graduated from Miami Palmetto Sr. High School in 1969. He attended the University of Florida for one year then attended one semester at Miami-Dade College before going into the United States Army. Carl finished his degree after leaving the Army. He served from 1971-1974 as a Tactical Microwave Systems Radio Repairman. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device 60, Good Conduct Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle M-16).
During a trip from Florida to Texas to visit his grandmother and relatives in August of 1976, Carl met Phyllis on a blind date. They later married in December of 1977 making their home in Lake Jackson, TX. Together they have two daughters, Allison D’Alfonso and Andrea Depue, and happily welcomed two wonderful sons-in-law, Robert D’Alfonso and Landon Depue.
As a young man, Carl gave his life to Christ and strived to honor him daily. Carl and Phyllis found joy in worshipping and serving together at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, then teaching 4-year-olds in Sunday school for 20 years before moving to teach young married couples. Upon their move to Central Texas, they desired to serve in any way at First Baptist Church, Belton, TX.
Carl worked at DOW Chemical Company for 31 years in Hydrocarbons production. He retired in 2008 as a Technical Advisor. After the first grandchild arrived in 2011, they relocated to Temple, TX, in 2012. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with family, bowling regularly with his Dow League (Tuff-E-Nuff), even scoring 2 perfect 300 games and winning state awards. In addition to bowling, he loved being on the golf course, making his first hole-in-one 117 days after his double lung transplant.
In December 2014, Carl received the gift of life through organ donation when he had his double lung transplant. The Lord granted him almost 5 years to live life to the fullest, see his grandchildren, play golf 2-3 times per week, and share the good news of Jesus with anyone he met.
Carl is survived by his wife, Phyllis, daughters Allison D’Alfonso (Robert) of Austin, TX, and Andrea Depue (Landon) of Temple, TX. He adored his grandchildren, Joseph D’Alfonso (7), Tenley D’Alfonso (6), Chandler Depue (6), Logan Depue (4), and Caleb D’Alfonso (4).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Erika Dorman, and mother-in-law, Cemonia Williams.
Funeral arrangements are being held at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd, Clute, TX. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, from 6-8 pm. The memorial service will be Friday, October 11, at 10 am. His final resting place will be at Restwood Cemetery in Lake Jackson, TX.
Pall Bearers are Derek Benn, Robin Campbell, Blayne Friehauf, Matt Houston, Allen Lesher, Craig Werling, and Arlan Williams. Honorary pall bearers are the men of the FBC Belton Adult 3 Sunday School department.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church Belton Building Fund (Faithful God, Faithful Future), 506 N Main Street, Belton, Texas 76513, and please consider becoming an organ donor.
