Jimmie Jean Hayes
Jimmie Jean Hayes, known to friends as “J.J.”, age 79, of Angleton, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1939, in Pasadena, TX; daughter of the late James A. Delawder and Florence Mae Delawder.
Jimmie Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William E. Hayes.
She enjoyed arts, crafts and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jimmie Jean is survived by daughter, Mitzie Molina of Oakwood, TX; Mark Follis of LaPorte, TX; Stephen Follis of Dallas, TX; Tammie Bell and husband James Bell of Angleton, TX; 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, T X . Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton with Pastor Aaron Pardue officiating. Interment will be at SouthPark Cemetery in Pearland, TX.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
