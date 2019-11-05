Mary Francis Myers
Funeral services for Mary Francis Myers, 77, of Freeport are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
She passed away Monday, November 04, 2019 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, TX.
