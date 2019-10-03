Leola “Tot” Forge
March 21, 1928 – September 29, 2019
Funeral Services for Leola “Tot” Forge, 91 of Angleton, will be held October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 29309 CR 610, Angleton, TX, Reverend Joseph L. Mayes Pastor, Reverend Steven King, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
Leola “Tot” Forge, was the oldest daughter of the late Willie B. Lee. Leola was educated in the Houston Independent School District and was a proud graduate of Jack Yates High School. She joined church and was baptized in 1939 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in McBeth, Texas under the leadership of Rev. Guy Stewart. Leola moved to Angleton, Texas in 1947 and united with New Bethel Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. L. R. Eath. She became an usher and later became the President of the Usher Board. As an usher for over forty years, she became a mentor to the younger ushers to ensure that the duties were carried out in an orderly and proper manner. She was a faithful member of her church and in attendance until her health failed.
Her favorite things were talking on the phone, watching soap operas, court television shows, reading, an occasional outing to the mall, and spending time with family. Leola was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt and instilled in her family the importance of loving one another and maintaining the family bond.
On September 29, 2019 she made her transition from earth, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie B. Lee; husband, Ober Forge; daughter, Joyce Smith; granddaughter, Shante’ Hall; siblings, Charles King, Robert Lee, Johnny Lee, and Dolores Simmons.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Derotha Stephens, Rita Craft (Earnest), Wayne Hall Sr., Brenda Randall, Ronnie Hall Sr., and Lyndell Hall (Thelma); stepchildren, Ober L. Forge Jr., Anthony Forge, Nickey Forge, Audrey Forge-Smith; sister, Jessie Mae Lee; sisters-in-law, Barbara Lee and Verde Tucker; brother-in-law, Norman Forge; 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; godson, Freddie Cooper; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 West Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Full Obituary may read at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.