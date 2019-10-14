Willard "Billy" Hinckley, 40 years old, of Brazoria, TX passed away on October 8th, 2019. He was born October 6th, 1979.
He loved riding his motorcycle, being at the beach, and loved his dog, Little Bit.
He was preceded in death by our mother, Nancee Wright.
He is survived by his sister, Brandie and her two children, Dre and Aubree, who he loved dearly. Also his dad, Loundon Lewis; and brother and sister, River and Sage.
After a long battle with cancer he left this world still the strongest person we know. He will be truly missed.
