Franklin Glenn Lansford
“Rabbit”
Funeral services for Franklin Glenn Lansford, 65, of West Columbia will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 509 Stratton Ridge Road, Clute, TX with Pastor Rodney Coates Officiating. Burial will follow at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, TX.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, TX.
