Randy Roger Ramming “Radar”
Randy Roger Ramming (Radar), 72, went home to be with Our Lord on July 4, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1946 in Freeport, Texas to Mary Jane and Reinhard R. Ramming.
He is survived by a son, Jonathan Ramming of Chicago; and his long-term caregiver, JoLynne Roye and family of Lake Jackson.
Randy was a pharmacist. He enjoyed sports on TV, especially rooting for the Texas Longhorn and Texans football teams. His friends loved his independent wit and unpredictable comments.
Those wishing to honor his memory in lieu of flowers may contribute to The Gulf Coast Center of Angleton, Texas.
If you ever left Randy a voicemail, you would hear, “This is Radar. Shoot me an image!” He will be missed dearly.
