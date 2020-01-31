Kay Francis Starr
October 13, 1935 –
January 29, 2020
Kay Francis Starr, 84 of Angleton, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, she was born on October 13, 1935 to her parents, Elba and Lora Mae Knox.
She is survived by her son, Rance Lynn Starr and wife Christy Starr; three grandchildren, Megan Norman and husband Wes, Ryan Starr and wife Britany and Kristin Park; six great-grandchildren, Briley, Blakely, Ty, Trenton, Cody, Kaysn; and forever friend, Linda Turek.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Linna Vaughn, brother; Everett Knox, and grandson; Aaron Park.
There will be a visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8: p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, and a graveside service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Ferguson Cemetery in Palestine, Texas, officiating Pastor R.O. Murray.
We would like to send special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Evening Star Personal Care Home and the nurses of A Med Hospice for loving her like their own and providing such great care. God Bless you all.
Kay was a faithful animal shelter volunteer and had a great love for her fur babies.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Angleton Animal Services. 535 South Anderson, Angleton TX 77515.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
